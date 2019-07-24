Markit PMIs and housing are on the US agenda today

What's coming up





Robert Mueller will be testifying at the House judiciary committee imminently. That's likely to spark some headlines but I think the market reaction will be limited.





Economic data coming up will be a bigger factor. The Markit US services and manufacturing PMIs are both due at 1345 GMT. These are preliminary numbers and both expected to show small improvements from June.





At 1400 GMT, the focus will be back on the surprisingly soft US housing market with the June new home sales report. The consensus is for a rise to 658K from 626K.



At 1430 GMT, the weekly US oil inventory report is due. Here was the API data , which showed a huge draw.





Just after 1700 GMT, the Treasury will sell 5-year notes.

