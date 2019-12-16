Markit US services PMI 52.2 vs 52.0 expected

Prior was 51.6

Manufacturing 52.5 vs 52.6 expected

Prior manufacturing was 52.6

Services new business 52.4 vs 51.2 prior

Manufacturing new orders 53.2 vs 53.6 prior

Manufacturing output index 52.4 vs 53.7 prior

Composite index 52.2 vs 52.0 expected

Markit says these numbers are consistent with GDP growth of just above 1.5%.





Commenting on the flash PMI data, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, said in the release:





