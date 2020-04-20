May WTI crude oil falls to a fresh low of $10.01 per barrel

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

June holding up ok

The only valuable oil is the stuff on paper. The drop in the May WTI contract ahead of tomorrow's settlement is a crystal clear indication that the only demand for oil is from traders who have no intention of taking delivery.

May WTI is down a whopping 45% in the worst day ever for a crude oil contract. The low so far is $10.01.

The open interest is in the June contract but this is a massive wakeup call to anyone who owns it. You can't pretend that oil demand is going to return in a month. June crude is down $2.16 to $22.87 and in normal times, that would be a massive drop but today it's only 8.7%.

Here's a look at the long-term front month contract. We'll see a pop back above $20 on Wednesday provided the June contract holds on but it's an ugly picture any way you look at it:
June holding up ok

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose