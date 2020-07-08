Merkel: Progress in UK talks limited, we should prepare for possibility of no deal
Comments from Merkel
- Says she supports recovery fund
She said progress in EU-UK negotiations "has been slim to put it diplomatically".
"I will continue to push for a good solution but we should also prepare for a possible no-deal scenario."
At times the market worries about comments like this; at other times it shows a bit more patience. For me, it's tough to take the EU seriously after the folded in the last round.