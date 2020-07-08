Merkel: Progress in UK talks limited, we should prepare for possibility of no deal

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from Merkel

  • Says she supports recovery fund
She said progress in EU-UK negotiations "has been slim to put it diplomatically".

"I will continue to push for a good solution but we should also prepare for a possible no-deal scenario."

At times the market worries about comments like this; at other times it shows a bit more patience. For me, it's tough to take the EU seriously after the folded in the last round.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose