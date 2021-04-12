Merkel warns that current virus infection rate is much too high, third wave may be toughest

Remarks by German chancellor, Angela Merkel

The 7-day incidence rate continues to keep relatively high at 136.4 as of today and it has been trending in the wrong direction since early March - the target back then was to try and get that figure down to 50.0, just for some context.









The current set of restrictions in Germany is set to run through to 18 April but expect Merkel and the federal government to announce tighter measures to follow for the next few weeks in order to try and address the latest surge in cases.