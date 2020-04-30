Merkel's chief of staff says social distancing will certainly be extended until 10 May

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

German newspaper, Bild, reports

The current set of rules for social distancing will expire on 3 May but I think this is pretty much a given already, that everyone will have to maintain them for as long as necessary until the virus outbreak is relatively contained.
See here for global coronavirus case data

