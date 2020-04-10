Mexico has rejected the oil production deal - talks will continue on Friday

Platts report on where the OPEC+ talks are at, headlining that the 10m barrel/day output cut 'hangs in the balance'

*****

ADDED - OPEC HAVE JUST ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING THERE WILL BE NO OUTPUT CUT UNLESS MEXICO JOINS.

10 mln barrel/day cut is conditional on Mexico joining

*****

OK, original post below:





Platts cite unnamed sources for the information.





The current proposed deal is (in summary), according to a text of the agreement seen by Platts:

10 million b/d OPEC+ cut for May and June

then nudged back to 8 million b/d for the rest of 2020

then down to 6 million b/d for all of 2021 through April 22

There is more detail, but that's it in very brief.





Sources in the OPEC+ talks said Mexico initially agreed to the cut and the coalition was on the verge of finalizing the deal

but Mexico is not happy with it new quota of 1.353 million b/d, as the country plans to unveil a $13.5 billion energy investment package to help state oil company Pemex raise its production to 2 million b/d by the end of the year.

The coalition could try to convince Mexico again Friday at a G20 energy ministerial

With Mexico not the only country needing convincing, the G20 summit promises to be another test of geopolitical wills.



---

Friday's G20 meeting is scheduled to begin at 1400 GMT













