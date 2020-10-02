Mnuchin and Pelosi spoke for 65 mins today, talks will continue
Looks like it's going into the weekend
A Washington Post article highlights some real progress but it's so hard to say if there will actually be a deal.
I'm puzzled at why Republicans didn't make a deal two months ago. I just don't see how giving people money would have hurt them in the election; it certainly would have boosted the stock market and that could help them.
From WaPo:
Two people who have spoken with senior administration officials in recent weeks, granted anonymity to share details of private conversations, said the White House is pushing harder for a deal in part because Trump trails in the polls.