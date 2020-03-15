Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 16 March 2020

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.

Expect another huge week. Coronavirus news flow over the weekend showed the impact spreading.





Early rates, kiwi off more than 2% from late Friday (see below), AUD down around 1%:

Usual heads-up for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.





