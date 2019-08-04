Monday morning opening forex levels - indicative prices 5 August 2019
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders - welcome to the start of the new FX week! Here is a guide to indicative rates. As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin. It improves as more Asian centres come on online. Until then, rates can swing around on not too much at all, so take care.
So, far not too much change from late Friday levels:
- EUR/USD 1.1108
- USD/JPY 106.58
- GBP/USD 1.2137 ... down a few
- USD/CHF 0.9839
- USD/CAD 1.3210
- AUD/USD 0.6795
- NZD/USD 0.6529