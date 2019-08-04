Monday morning opening forex levels - indicative prices 5 August 2019

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders - welcome to the start of the new FX week! Here is a guide to indicative rates.



So, far not too much change from late Friday levels:

EUR/USD 1.1108



USD/JPY 106.58



GBP/USD 1.2137 ... down a few



USD/CHF 0.9839



USD/CAD 1.3210



AUD/USD 0.6795



NZD/USD 0.6529







As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin. It improves as more Asian centres come on online. Until then, rates can swing around on not too much at all, so take care.