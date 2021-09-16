Moody's - Australia's strong vaccine take-up and national reopening plan will guide a broad recovery ... for airports!

Moody's ratings says that Australia's strong vaccine take-up and national reopening plan will guide a broad recovery for airports

While the Moody's piece focuses on airports the bigger picture should be a broad recovery across the economy. NSW is beginning to emerge from lockdown already (slow steps as cases are still growing rapidly and the peak in hospitalisations has not yet been reached) and Victoria will outline its plan this coming Sunday. These two states have around half of Australia's population between them, are a big part of the national economy.





But, back to Moody's:

Australia's National Plan to Transition Australia's National COVID-19 Response envisages a phasing out of lockdowns and state border restrictions once vaccination rates reach 70%-80% of the eligible population (aged 16+ years), a level projected to be reached between late October and late November 2021.

