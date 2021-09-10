More from the US on the Biden-Xi call: US ability to change China may be limited

More comments attributed to a Senior US Admin official, Headlines via Reuters:

call lasted about 90 minutes

tone of Biden-Xi conversation was "familiar" and "candid"

Biden and Xi touched on economic issues

economic dimension of US China policy remains under review

Biden focused on importance of climate and taking meaningful action

says "proof will be in pudding" after Biden-Xi call

US ability to change China may be limited

US focus must be on rallying partners and allies

the purpose of Biden-Xi call was not to produce specific agreements or outcomes

Biden and Xi talked about a range of transnational issues, covid one of those

Biden and Xi have an ability to be candid and honest with each other without lecturing

both leaders were candid but respectful

cyber was among the issues discussed

What is it with politicians and pudding?



