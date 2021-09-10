More from the US on the Biden-Xi call: US ability to change China may be limited
More comments attributed to a Senior US Admin official, Headlines via Reuters:
- call lasted about 90 minutes
- tone of Biden-Xi conversation was "familiar" and "candid"
- Biden and Xi touched on economic issues
- economic dimension of US China policy remains under review
- Biden focused on importance of climate and taking meaningful action
- says "proof will be in pudding" after Biden-Xi call
- US ability to change China may be limited
- US focus must be on rallying partners and allies
- the purpose of Biden-Xi call was not to produce specific agreements or outcomes
- Biden and Xi talked about a range of transnational issues, covid one of those
- Biden and Xi have an ability to be candid and honest with each other without lecturing
- both leaders were candid but respectful
- cyber was among the issues discussed
What is it with politicians and pudding?