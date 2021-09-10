More from the US on the Biden-Xi call: US ability to change China may be limited

More comments attributed to a Senior US Admin official, Headlines via Reuters:

  • call lasted about 90 minutes 
  • tone of Biden-Xi conversation was "familiar" and "candid"
  • Biden and Xi touched on economic issues
  • economic dimension of US China policy remains under review
  • Biden focused on importance of climate and taking meaningful action
  • says "proof will be in pudding" after Biden-Xi call
  • US ability to change China may be limited
  • US focus must be on rallying partners and allies
  • the purpose of Biden-Xi call was not to produce specific agreements or outcomes
  • Biden and Xi talked about a range of transnational issues, covid one of those
  • Biden and Xi have an ability to be candid and honest with each other without lecturing
  • both leaders were candid but respectful 
  • cyber was among the issues discussed 

