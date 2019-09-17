More on Japan's oil reserves - "to be released if needed"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I posted earlier on comments from Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Isshu Sugawara

Adding a little more:
  • Japan will consider releasing reserves in coordination with the International Energy Agency and other countries
  • If needed
  • METI is assessing the potential impact on stable oil supply to Japan
Background:
  • Japan has petroleum reserves for more than 230 days of its consumption
  • Japan imported an average of 1.11m barrels per day of crude in January-July from Saudi Arabia
  • This equates to around 36% of Japan's total oil imports


