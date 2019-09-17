More on Japan's oil reserves - "to be released if needed"
I posted earlier on comments from Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Isshu Sugawara
Adding a little more:
- Japan will consider releasing reserves in coordination with the International Energy Agency and other countries
- If needed
- METI is assessing the potential impact on stable oil supply to Japan
Background:
- Japan has petroleum reserves for more than 230 days of its consumption
- Japan imported an average of 1.11m barrels per day of crude in January-July from Saudi Arabia
- This equates to around 36% of Japan's total oil imports