More on the China delisting bill now awaiting Trump's signature

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US House passes bill that could delist Chinese companies from US stock exchanges

  • The US Senate had passed the bill in May
  • To become law it needs Trump's signature, which should be a formality
Background on this bill.
  • requires Chinese companies to allow US inspectors to review their financial audits
  • Beijing has resisted this requirement
  • Analyst assessments are generally that a compromise will be reached between the US and China before the law impacts
  • For example, there may be a “co-audit” approach - in which US auditors of Chinese companies would sign off on Chinese audits
  • The majority of US-listed Chinese companies are already audited by the big four US accounting firms
