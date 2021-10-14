More on the White House consulting with the oil industry to remedy rising gasoline prices

Rising fuel prices are political poison, the Biden administration has been looking for ways to tame them.

Urging OPEC to increase output. Now this via US politics site Politico:

The White House has been consulting with the oil industry to seek a remedy for rising gasoline prices as surging inflation threatens to tarnish the economic recovery, according to three people familiar with the discussions.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said last week that the administration was considering releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a move that is usually reserved for supply disruptions.



