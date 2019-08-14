Morgan Stanley on the yield curve inversion - when bear markets start

Via Bloomberg come comments from Morgan Stanley. Nothing surprising in these, but a useful reminder after the US session where the gap between 2-year and 10-year US Treasury yields inverted for the first time since 2007

inversion of 2-yr/10-yr curve is "bad for risk appetite"

likely to strengthen the yen, CHF, Swiss franc*

"This is when bear markets start"





---

I put a little star up there 'cause MS expect it to be a positive for EUR also, which of course was not the case in US time trade. MS cite:

EM high yield likely to decline most as the curve inverts

MS like the euro because it's been used for funding purchases of EM assets and could benefit as those trades are unwound

As a ps. in their latest FX Pulse (last week) MS sais:

The EUR has joined the countercyclical club. The EUR seems to be joining the JPY and CHF as currencies catching a bid when risk sells off.







