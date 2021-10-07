New Japanese PM Kishida to outline his policy program today, Friday 8 October 2021

The more interesting item in this piece from Bloomberg is "Ally of Japan's Premier Calls for Capital Gains Tax Hike to 25%"

Referring to Kozo Yamamoto, a member of Kishida's faction of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party:

capital gains tax could be raised to 25% from the current 20% without affecting stock prices

also told Bloomberg more than 30 trillion yen ($269 billion) in fiscal spending was needed to help the economy recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic





I can't wait to see how stock investors in Japan respond to the prospects of a 25% capital gain tax ... without affecting stock prices





Good luck with that.







