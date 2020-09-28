New week starts with a light calendar in North American trading

What's coming up today





It's the final week of the month and it includes the first Presidential debate (Tuesday) and non-farm payrolls (Friday) but it starts without much of interest for North American traders.





The main focus will stay on the euro and sterling, which have already gotten a nice boost to start the week. We will hear from the ECB's Schnabel (1330 GMT) and Lagarde (1345 GMT) followed by Bailey at 1400 GMT.





The lone economic indicator from Canada or the US is the lowly Dallas Fed at 1430 GMT and in terms of speakers it's only Mester at 1800 GMT.





S&P 500 futures are up 46 points.

