New York reports 52,318 coronavirus cases vs 44,635 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest case numbers

New York coronavirus cases March 28
  • 7683 new confirmed cases vs 7377 yesterday
  • 17.2% rise in cases today vs 19.8% yesterday
  • Tests yesterday 17,412
  • Hit rate yesterday 44% vs total case hit rate 33% in New York
  • 728 deaths total vs 519 yesterday (209 deaths yesterday vs +134 a day earlier)
  • ICU admissions yesterday 172 vs 374 a day earlier
  • Total in ICU 1755 vs 1583 yesterday
  • 7328 hospitalized
  • 681 people discharged yesterday to 2726 total
The testing hit rate at 44% in a single day is remarkably high. Even Italy rarely exceeds 40% and it's a good indication that it's very widespread.

Trump said today a quarantine may need to be placed on New York and the surrounding area.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose