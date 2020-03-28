New York reports 52,318 coronavirus cases vs 44,635 yesterday

7683 new confirmed cases vs 7377 yesterday



17.2% rise in cases today vs 19.8% yesterday

Tests yesterday 17,412



Hit rate yesterday 44% vs total case hit rate 33% in New York

vs total case hit rate 33% in New York 728 deaths total vs 519 yesterday (209 deaths yesterday vs +134 a day earlier)

ICU admissions yesterday 172 vs 374 a day earlier

Total in ICU 1755 vs 1583 yesterday

7328 hospitalized



681 people discharged yesterday to 2726 total



The testing hit rate at 44% in a single day is remarkably high. Even Italy rarely exceeds 40% and it's a good indication that it's very widespread.





Trump said today a quarantine may need to be placed on New York and the surrounding area.

