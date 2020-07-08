New Zealand ANZ Truckometer (June) : Heavy Traffic index +14.5% m/m (prior 86.9%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

ANZ note that  Overall traffic is nearly back to year-ago levels.

  • Light Traffic Index +28% in June.
  • Heavy Traffic +14.5%
 
More from ANZ on the results:
  • two ANZ Truckometer indexes usually reflect economic activity
  • However, the lockdown will have broken the link between light traffic and GDP in particular. 
  • The month of June included 8 days of Level 2 lockdown and 22 days of Level 1.

NZ is an oasis of (near) normality in a disrupted world with traffic volumes very close to year-ago levels.


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose