New Zealand ANZ Truckometer (June) : Heavy Traffic index +14.5% m/m (prior 86.9%)

ANZ note that Overall traffic is nearly back to year-ago levels.

Light Traffic Index +28% in June.

Heavy Traffic +14.5%

More from ANZ on the results:

two ANZ Truckometer indexes usually reflect economic activity

However, the lockdown will have broken the link between light traffic and GDP in particular.

The month of June included 8 days of Level 2 lockdown and 22 days of Level 1.





NZ is an oasis of (near) normality in a disrupted world with traffic volumes very close to year-ago levels.









