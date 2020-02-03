New Zealand expects slower GDP growth this year - coronavirus a new risk to economy

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

NZ Treasury Monthly Economic Indicators for janu January 

Summary bullet points:
  • Data released over December and January showed a more optimistic near term outlook for the domestic economy, but coronavirus poses new risk
  • Businesses displayed reduced levels of pessimism, however sentiment remains negative
  • Rising house prices, falling median days to sell and strong consent issuance are expected to produce sustained high housing market activity into 2020
  • Improvement in global outlook set back by coronavirus outbreak


