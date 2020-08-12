NZ PM Ardern: Cabinet to make decision on restrictions on Friday
Comments by NZ prime minister, Jacinda Ardern
- Working on targeted economic relief for Auckland if restrictions last longer
This is pretty much a lesson in political management as the initial three days period is to get people accustomed to the idea that a longer lockdown is going to be applied, and that will almost certainly be the case for Auckland given the situation at hand.
In any case, further restrictions being in place for a longer period of time will continue to eat away at the economy and the RBNZ has already signaled that it will do its part to try and bolster the economy during such tough times.