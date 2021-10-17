New Zealand Q3 CPI 2.2% q/q (vs. expected 1.4% q/q)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

NZ inflation data for the third quarter, July to September, of 2021.

2.2% q/q, much higher than expected and a big surge from the previous quarter 
  • expected 1.4% q/q, prior 1.3%  
  • Excluding quarters impacted by increases to GST rates, the September quarter movement was the highest since the June 1987 quarter
CPI 4.9% y/y ditto on higher than expected and from Q2. Highest in a decade. 
  • expected 4.1% y/y, prior 3.3%



New Zealand cpi graph
Comments from StatsNZ:
  • The quarterly price rises were widespread
  • 10 of the 11 main groups in the CPI basket increasing
  • main drivers were housing-related costs

---

Later in the NZ day will be the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's own measure of inflation
  • RBNZ's Sectoral Factor Model of core inflation, in Q2 this registered at a 12-year high of 2.2% y/y
  • This is due at 0200 GMT

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose