New Zealand reports a case of the South African coronavirus strain

The first community case in NZ for many months

The NZ official in charge of COVID-19 response says he is confident the case was acquired during quarantine









Meanwhile in Hong Kong - the lockdown in Kowloon's Yau Ma Tei and Jordan areas was lifted

7000+ tests were performed

found just 13 confirmed cases

Authorities in New Zealand have shown themselves to very quick in responding to new outbreaks with regional lockdowns as needed. Something to keep an eye on due to the SA variant said to be more highly infectious.