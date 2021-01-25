New Zealand reports a case of the South African coronavirus strain

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The first community case in NZ for many months 

The NZ official in charge of COVID-19 response says he is confident the case was acquired during quarantine

Authorities in New Zealand have shown themselves to very quick in responding to new outbreaks with regional lockdowns as needed. Something to keep an eye on due to the SA variant said to be more highly infectious. 

Meanwhile in Hong Kong - the lockdown in Kowloon's Yau Ma Tei and Jordan areas was lifted
  • 7000+ tests were performed 
  •  found just 13 confirmed cases
