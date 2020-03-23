Nikkei 225 closes higher by 2.02% at 16,887.78
The Nikkei is the exception to the rule to start the trading week
And this mostly comes after Japan had a long weekend with the BOJ continuing to buy up ETFs as well. Notably, Softbank shares are rebounding strongly after the company committed to more share buybacks earlier in the day.
Elsewhere in the region, it is but a bloodbath as the Hang Seng is down by over 4% with Chinese equities seeing over 2% losses on the day.
Indian stocks are experiencing the biggest losses though, with the Sensex now down by over 11% after trading was halted earlier after hitting a circuit breaker.
In the currencies space, the risk-off mood is helping to keep the yen underpinned with the dollar slightly on the back foot as USD/JPY trades at 109.85 currently.