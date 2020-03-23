Nikkei 225 closes higher by 2.02% at 16,887.78

The Nikkei is the exception to the rule to start the trading week









Elsewhere in the region, it is but a bloodbath as the Hang Seng is down by over 4% with Chinese equities seeing over 2% losses on the day.





In the currencies space, the risk-off mood is helping to keep the yen underpinned with the dollar slightly on the back foot as USD/JPY trades at 109.85 currently.





And this mostly comes after Japan had a long weekend with the BOJ continuing to buy up ETFs as well. Notably, Softbank shares are rebounding strongly after the company committed to more share buybacks earlier in the day.