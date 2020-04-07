Nikkei 225 closes higher by 2.01% at 18,950.18

Asian equities push higher after solid gains from Wall Street overnight









The Hang Seng is also up by 1% on the day while the Shanghai Composite nears 2% gains as Asian stocks are making the most out of the positive mood to start the week.







ForexLive

In the currencies space, it is all about the dollar softness today as the greenback slips across the board. USD/JPY is lower by bout 0.4% at 108.80 while AUD/USD is posting near 1% gains at 0.6145 currently.

Japanese stocks are keeping higher after some tepid tones in US futures during the session as we saw E-minis erase 0.7% gains to fall by 0.5% before climbing back to sit higher by 0.6% currently as we approach European trading.