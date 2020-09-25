Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.51% at 23,204.62

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A mixed session for Asian equities

Nikkei 25-09
Japanese stocks close the day higher, following the calmer mood in Wall Street yesterday but the Hang Seng is seen down by 0.4% while the Shanghai Composite is lower by 0.2% going into the closing stages of the week.For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

US futures are keeping a little higher so that at least feeds into some calmer tones as we look towards European trading, but it is tough to extrapolate much from this for now.

In the major currencies space, all is calm and steady as we see narrow ranges prevail for the most part currently. The dollar is keeping more steady after gains from earlier this week eased up yesterday but is doing little to start the new day.

