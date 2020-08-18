Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.20% at 23,051.08

A mixed and slow session for Asian equities for the most part









The push higher in the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 is failing to really brighten the mood as we look to get things going in European morning trade.





US futures are near unchanged levels on the day so that isn't really providing much clues.





In the currencies space though, the dollar is still a notable laggard - alongside the kiwi - as we see EUR/USD near 1.1900 and USD/JPY tracking near session lows of 105.60.



