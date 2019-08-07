Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.33% at 20,516.56

Risk sentiment remains fragile amid lingering US-China trade tensions











The softer risk sentiment is seeing bonds hold more firm as the yen is the lead gainer in the currencies space. USD/JPY sits at 106.26 currently, lower by about 0.2% on the day.

The decline in the yuan today reflects the mood seen in the equities space with the Nikkei slipping as US futures are also in a more defensive mood. E-minis are down by 0.3% currently as we begin the European morning.