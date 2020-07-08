Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.78% at 22,438.65

A mixed session for Asian equities









That just hints at two separate narratives in the equities space right now i.e. one of the more modest performance but still a little rocky as with US equities, and the other being China pretty much in its own world right now.





The overall risk mood remains more tepid with US futures still seen trading close to flat levels and that is keeping major currencies more trapped to start the session.







There is little notable change across the board with EUR/USD at 1.1276, stuck within a 18 pips range, while AUD/USD is sitting around 0.6942 and within a 21 pips range today.

Japanese stocks are following Wall Street lower, after the decline seen in US stocks yesterday. Meanwhile, Chinese equities are continuing their good form with the Shanghai Composite seen higher by 1.0% currently. The Hang Seng is up slightly by 0.2%.