Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.00% at 22,880.62

Asian equities slip after the retreat from Wall Street





The more downbeat FOMC meeting minutes also adds to further reasons for the decline, with the Hang Seng down by 2.0% and the Shanghai Composite down by 1.0%.





Elsewhere, US futures are down by ~0.6% and that is keeping the risk mood more on the defensive ahead of European morning trade. Treasury yields are a little lower on the day, with 10-year yields down by 2.4 bps to 0.655%.





Meanwhile, major currencies are trading little changed for the most part as tighter ranges continue to play out after the dollar reversal in trading yesterday.



