North Korea slams South Korea for conducting a joint military exercise with the US - 'stupid act'

North Korea's official newspaper, Rodong Sinmun,had a blast for the South over the exercise with the United States

warning that Seoul will pay dearly for such "stupid" acts

Pyongyang says such drills are a rehearsal for invasion

"The joint command post exercise that the warmongers in South Korea are conducting together with the U.S. is an outright hostile act of invading us and a military provocation that cannot be tolerated





Remember when flare ups re NK used to see a surge of yen? The market has become a bit nonplussed by the bluster now.



