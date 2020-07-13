NY's Cuomo: NY schools will re-open only if it's safe based on data

Case count at 0.1% vs 0.2% 7-day average

NY's Gov. Cuomo is commenting on the re-opening of schools. He says:

Schools will re-open only if it's safe based on data

Schools must meet certain metrics in regions for re-open

Regions must be in phase 4 for school to re-open

Regions infections must be under 5%, 14 day average

Decision to be made August 1-7

Safety valve wills hut schools if infections spike The President desperately wants schools to open. Not having the schools presents hurdles for working parents with children. He also taunts the emotional stress on parents. Trump tends to discard numbers.





Cuomo takes more of a numbers view and wants to avoid a re-spike now that things are under control.





More from Cuomo on NY:

