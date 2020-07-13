NY's Cuomo: NY schools will re-open only if it's safe based on data
Case count at 0.1% vs 0.2% 7-day average
NY's Gov. Cuomo is commenting on the re-opening of schools. He says:
- Schools will re-open only if it's safe based on data
- Schools must meet certain metrics in regions for re-open
- Regions must be in phase 4 for school to re-open
- Regions infections must be under 5%, 14 day average
- Decision to be made August 1-7
- Safety valve wills hut schools if infections spike
The President desperately wants schools to open. Not having the schools presents hurdles for working parents with children. He also taunts the emotional stress on parents. Trump tends to discard numbers.
Cuomo takes more of a numbers view and wants to avoid a re-spike now that things are under control.
More from Cuomo on NY:
- air travelers from quarantine states must give details
- air travelers who don't provide info, will be fined
- all New York airports will enforce quarantine rules