NZ economists downgrade near term growth forecasts, see CPI rising

The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) survey of economists.

Consensus estimates:

2021/22 GDP growth forecast to 4.5% (from 5.0% previously)

2022/23 GDP forecast to 4.5% (from 3.7%)

The latest community outbreak of COVID-19 is likely to have driven these revisions, as the recent lockdown reduces economic activity for the coming year.

The inflation outlook has been revised higher for the coming years.

acute labour shortages and COVID -related supply chain disruptions drive up cost pressures further

Solid demand has made it easier for businesses to pass these costs onto customers by raising prices.

expectations are for these inflation pressures to persist over the coming year

before moderating towards the inflation target mid-point of 2 percent in the following year

Says NZIER: