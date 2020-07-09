NZ July (preliminary) Business Confidence -29.8 (prior -34.4) & Activity Outlook -6.8 (prior -25.9)

New Zealand ANZ business survey, says ANZ:

  • NZ is enjoying a sharp bounce out of lockdown but the brunt of the recession induced by the closed border is yet to hit.
  • All forward-looking activity indicators lifted from June levels and the near-term jobs picture improved.
NZD has been tracking along with other currencies so far this session. On its lows in a small range as we await Chinese stock markets opening at the bottom of the hour.

