NZ PM Ardern: Lockdown to be eased in all regions outside of Auckland
New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, remarks
The market has pretty much moved past the worst fears about the New Zealand economy by now. And as the headlines are also showing signs that the situation is abating, it just bolsters expectations ahead of the RBNZ policy meeting in October.
- To move to Level 2 lockdown starting from midnight September 7th
- Auckland to remain under full lockdown until at least September 15th