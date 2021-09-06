NZ PM Ardern: Lockdown to be eased in all regions outside of Auckland

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, remarks


  • To move to Level 2 lockdown starting from midnight September 7th
  • Auckland to remain under full lockdown until at least September 15th
The market has pretty much moved past the worst fears about the New Zealand economy by now. And as the headlines are also showing signs that the situation is abating, it just bolsters expectations ahead of the RBNZ policy meeting in October.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose