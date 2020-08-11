NZ PM Ardern says there is flexibility to move election date - not needed yet
The New Zealand election date is, currently, September 19
Earlier:
- NZ PM Ardern says will defer the dissolution of parliament for a few days, no election delay decided as yet
- With a new COVID-19 lock down in NZ the RBNZ confirm their statement will be released as normal today
- Coronavirus - NZ fin min says govt mulling extending wage subsidy measures
- Coronavirus ICYMI - Auckland (New Zealand) is going back into lock down today
- RBNZ monetary policy decision due today (Wednesday 12 August 2020) - preview