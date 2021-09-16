NZ PM Ardern says Australian nuclear-powered submarines will be banned from entering New Zealand's waters

New Zealand does not permit nuclear-powered vessels

The ban was placed in 1984 by then PM David Lange. It caused consternation in the US.

ban applies to nuclear-powered or nuclear-armed ships

not permitted to enter New Zealand ports or New Zealand waters

the New Zealand Nuclear Free Zone, Disarmament, and Arms Control Act 1987

"entry into the internal waters of New Zealand 12 nautical miles (22.2 km, 13 13⁄16 statute miles) radius by any ship whose propulsion is wholly or partly dependent on nuclear power"





Prime Minister Arern reconfirming the ban.











