NZ PM Ardern says Australian nuclear-powered submarines will be banned from entering New Zealand's waters
New Zealand does not permit nuclear-powered vessels
The ban was placed in 1984 by then PM David Lange. It caused consternation in the US.
- ban applies to nuclear-powered or nuclear-armed ships
- not permitted to enter New Zealand ports or New Zealand waters
- the New Zealand Nuclear Free Zone, Disarmament, and Arms Control Act 1987
- "entry into the internal waters of New Zealand 12 nautical miles (22.2 km, 13 13⁄16 statute miles) radius by any ship whose propulsion is wholly or partly dependent on nuclear power"
Prime Minister Arern reconfirming the ban.