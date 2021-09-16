NZ PM Ardern says Australian nuclear-powered submarines will be banned from entering New Zealand's waters

New Zealand does not permit nuclear-powered vessels 

The ban was placed in 1984 by then PM David Lange. It caused consternation in the US. 
  • ban applies to nuclear-powered or nuclear-armed ships
  • not permitted to enter New Zealand ports or New Zealand waters
  • the New Zealand Nuclear Free Zone, Disarmament, and Arms Control Act 1987
  • "entry into the internal waters of New Zealand 12 nautical miles (22.2 km, 13 13⁄16 statute miles) radius by any ship whose propulsion is wholly or partly dependent on nuclear power"

Prime Minister Arern reconfirming the ban. 




