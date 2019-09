A limited gain for the NZ dollar on the GDP data.

As I said in that post, this is very much dated data, growth from Aril to June. Still, better than was the consensus gave NZD a little boost. 0.6330 some short-term selling for now:









This will not sway the RBNZ from its easing bias. And the Fed appears to be done for the time being. Lower NZD/USD the most likely outcome.