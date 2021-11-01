NZD traders - heads up for the GDT dairy auction coming up Tuesday 02 November 2021

To gain any traction the dairy auction should really be renamed 'CowCoin' or something like that.

The price would go to fifty bazillion too.





Ah well, back to reality.... GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) auction begins at midday in London on Tuesday

the results will come out in the hours following

Previous results:





Dairy is a huge export from New Zealand. If you are trading the NZ dollar it pays to be aware of price movements.





















