ICYMI - the dates for the October meeting of China's leaders has been set. Next 5 year plan to be unveiled.
China is about to go on a week-long holiday:
Later in the month will be the most important annual political meeting in China, the Fifth Plenum of the Nineteenth Communist Party Congress:
- dates are October 26 to 29
- to be held Beijing
- plenum will set a blueprint for the 14th five-year plan
- will also present an economic strategy called the “2035 vision”
---
Background to this meeting. The plenum will be attended by more than 300 full and alternate members of China's Communist Party's Central Committee.
The five-year plan will lay out the blueprint for economic and social development targets for the period.