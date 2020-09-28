ICYMI - the dates for the October meeting of China's leaders has been set. Next 5 year plan to be unveiled.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China is about to go on a week-long holiday:

Later in the month will be the most important annual political meeting in China, the Fifth Plenum of the Nineteenth Communist Party Congress:
  • dates are October 26 to 29
  • to be held Beijing
  • plenum will set a blueprint for the 14th five-year plan
  • will also present an economic strategy called the “2035 vision”
---
Background to this meeting. The plenum will be attended by more than 300 full and alternate members of China's Communist Party's Central Committee.
The five-year plan will lay out the blueprint for economic and social development targets for the period.


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose