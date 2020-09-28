ICYMI - the dates for the October meeting of China's leaders has been set. Next 5 year plan to be unveiled.

China is about to go on a week-long holiday:

Later in the month will be the most important annual political meeting in China, the Fifth Plenum of the Nineteenth Communist Party Congress:

dates are October 26 to 29

to be held Beijing

plenum will set a blueprint for the 14th five-year plan

will also present an economic strategy called the “2035 vision”

---

Background to this meeting. The plenum will be attended by more than 300 full and alternate members of China's Communist Party's Central Committee.

The five-year plan will lay out the blueprint for economic and social development targets for the period.



