OECD cuts 2020 global economic forecast to 2.4% from 2.9% previously
OECD warns that the global economy may shrink in Q1 2020
This follows their November forecast here previously. Notably, they have slashed China's growth forecast to 4.9% from 5.7% previously. Meanwhile, in the US they forecast a 1.9% growth for the year - slightly lower by 2.0% previously.
As for the euro area, OECD sees growth of 0.8% this year, down from 1.1% previously. They note that the forecasts are currently based on the coronavirus epidemic peaking this quarter and says Japan and Europe risks a recession in their downside scenario.