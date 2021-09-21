OECD slightly lowers forecast for global growth this year, ups forecast for next year

OECD releases their latest global growth projections - 21 September 2021





2021 global GDP growth seen at 5.7% (previously 5.8%)

2022 global GDP growth seen at 4.5% (previously 4.4%)

2021 US GDP growth seen at 6.0% (previously 6.9%)

2022 US GDP growth seen at 3.9% (previously 3.6%)

2021 Eurozone GDP growth seen at 5.3% (previously 4.3%)

2022 Eurozone GDP growth seen at 4.6% (previously 4.4%)

2021 UK GDP growth seen at 6.7% (previously 7.2%)

2022 UK GDP growth seen at 5.2% (previously 5.5%)

2021 China GDP growth seen at 8.5% (unchanged)

2022 China GDP growth seen at 5.8% (unchanged)





Their previous projections were released back in May so in the context of pandemic developments, that is rather dated. The changes to global growth may not seem like much but the change in composition mix is worth noting perhaps.