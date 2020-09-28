Oil trader Vitol says prices have little room to rise in the next quarter because global demand growth is faltering
Weekend comments from Vitol Group executive committee member Chris Bake.
Crude prices will have little room to rise in the next quarter
- the recovery in global demand slowing due to new coronavirus-related restrictions on the economy
- conventional wisdom going into the fourth quarter was that things were going to improve ... It doesn’t feel like we have a huge catalyst,” and demand is more “uncertain,”
Vitol is a Dutch energy and commodity trading company.