Oil unlikely to stabilize yet despite yesterday's record gains

The picture for oil looks bleak

Here are some of the reasons for more oil downside:

1. Over supply. In April Saudi is planning to ramp up their production to full throttle putting it into the 12/13mbpd figure.

2. Slowing demand. With many airlines grounded, normal travel and oil consumption radically down the demand has dried up. Even the canals in Venice have become clearer as all the traffic leaves the waterways. Apparently even dolphins have been turning up to catch a glimpse of the sights with all the tourists away.

3. Global oil volatility is at record levels with the CBOE/NYMEX Oil volatility index rocketing to all time highs at 166 on Wednesday this week





So, all in all, we are not out of the woods yet and I am not confident a bottom in oil is in. We look to be headed for oil price to head under $20....