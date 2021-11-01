OPEC output disappoints in October - survey

Output up 190K bpd in Oct (vs +254K pledge)

Saudi Arabia and Iraq led

Nigeria and Libya declined

Compliance with cuts rises to 118% from 114% previously

Production was 27.50 mbpd

This survey covers OPEC, not OPEC+ so it's tough to read it clearly compared to the +400k bpd pledge.







Most countries met higher quotas but Congo and Equatorial Guinea didn't. The big swing was outages in Nigeria, cutting 70k bpd. Libya is not subject to quotas as it recovers from civil war but there were some issues there, including a pipeline leak.





WTI rose to $84.88 today but has pared that to $84.45. It remains just off the seven-year highs:



