Oxford vaccine shows good antibody,T-cell response

This according to researcher

According to researcher:
  • Oxford vaccine (in conjunction with AstraZeneca) shows good antibody,T-cell response
  • potential Covid 19 vaccine showed an acceptable safety profile and homologous boosting increased antibody responses
  • showed induction of both humoral and cellular immune responses
  • late stage phase II/III trials are currently underway in the UK, Brazil and South Africa and are due to start in US
  • neutralizing antibodies were induced in all participants after a 2nd vaccine dose
  • after 2 doses, potent cellular and humoral immunogenicty was present in all participants studied
Some words of caution:
  • The trial is so small that it warrants some caution (the two trials encompass around 500 and 1000 samples)
The shares of AstraZeneca jumps 9% on the headline news. Meanwhile Moderna shares are down 10%. That's the most since June 2.



