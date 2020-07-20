Oxford vaccine shows good antibody,T-cell response
According to researcher:
- Oxford vaccine (in conjunction with AstraZeneca) shows good antibody,T-cell response
- potential Covid 19 vaccine showed an acceptable safety profile and homologous boosting increased antibody responses
- showed induction of both humoral and cellular immune responses
- late stage phase II/III trials are currently underway in the UK, Brazil and South Africa and are due to start in US
- neutralizing antibodies were induced in all participants after a 2nd vaccine dose
- after 2 doses, potent cellular and humoral immunogenicty was present in all participants studied
Some words of caution:
- The trial is so small that it warrants some caution (the two trials encompass around 500 and 1000 samples)
The shares of AstraZeneca jumps 9% on the headline news. Meanwhile Moderna shares are down 10%. That's the most since June 2.