PBOC confirms that Chinese markets to only resume trading on 3 February

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Says that interbank markets will also observe the extended holiday period

For those unaware, China is observing an extended holiday until 2 February in an attempt to curb the spreading of the coronavirus infection. The central bank also reaffirms that they will offer ample levels of liquidity after the holidays via OMOs.
