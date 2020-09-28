Pelosi and Mnuchin will meet to discuss more coronavirus aid at 6.30pm NY time (2230GMT)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US Congress House leader Pelosi and US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin are continuig discussions. 

Pretty meaningless without the commitment of Senate leader McConnell. Its the Senate that's blocking progress on further relief measures. 

