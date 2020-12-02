Pelosi and Schumer back bipartisan plan as a base for stimulus talks

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

That's great news for stimulus hopes

This improves the odds that we're going to get a deal. It's not going to be the $3.4T that Democrats once floated but this is a $940B plan and it's likely to get a moderate bump from there.

The bond market is moving on this with 10-year yields at a session high at 0.960%, up about 1.5 bps on the headlines.

Combined with some positive comments from McConnell, I'm confident that there's a path here to a deal.
statement
 
